Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

SBBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $3.64 on Monday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $197.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

