Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE OMP opened at $9.81 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $383.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Akzo Nobel NV Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Akzo Nobel NV Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
VALEO/S Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
VALEO/S Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Greggs plc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Greggs plc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
nVent Electric PLC Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
nVent Electric PLC Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Kite Realty Group Trust Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.11 Million
Kite Realty Group Trust Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.11 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report