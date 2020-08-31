Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE OMP opened at $9.81 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $383.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

