WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $524.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.62. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 665,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 44.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,350 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 230,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

