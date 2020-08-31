Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.15.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Qiagen alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 143.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 89,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,688.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.