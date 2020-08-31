Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

REI stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 66,505 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,659 shares during the period.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

