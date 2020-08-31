Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.
REI stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.31.
About Ring Energy
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.
