Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE STN opened at $32.33 on Monday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. AXA bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth $1,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth $4,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth $5,219,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stantec by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

