Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.78 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

