EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Monday, August 17th. Main First Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

EASYJET PLC/S stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. EASYJET PLC/S has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

