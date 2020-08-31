EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Monday, August 17th. Main First Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

EASYJET PLC/S stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. EASYJET PLC/S has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

