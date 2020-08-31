Analysts Expect Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $748.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $748.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $752.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $744.00 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $712.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 661.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,410,000 after purchasing an additional 797,326 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $22,207,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $19,501,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 589,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 361,650 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 562,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,669,000 after purchasing an additional 229,150 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

