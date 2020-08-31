Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.12. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.60 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 11.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

