FY2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Raised by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

ANF stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $758.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

