Head-To-Head Comparison: Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) & Walt Disney (OTCMKTS:DIS)

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Butler National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Walt Disney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Butler National and Walt Disney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Walt Disney 1 11 16 0 2.54

Walt Disney has a consensus target price of $129.81, suggesting a potential downside of 4.23%. Given Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Butler National.

Volatility and Risk

Butler National has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walt Disney has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Butler National and Walt Disney’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $65.87 million 0.59 $4.23 million N/A N/A Walt Disney $69.57 billion 3.52 $11.05 billion $5.77 23.49

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Butler National.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 6.43% 9.70% 3.92% Walt Disney -1.58% 6.58% 3.04%

Summary

Walt Disney beats Butler National on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services airborne electronic switching units used in DC-9, DC-10, DC-9/80, MD-80, MD-90, and KC-10 aircraft; transient suppression devices for fuel tank protection on Boeing Classic 737 and 747 aircraft, and other Classic aircraft using a capacitance fuel quantity indicating system; and airborne electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems used on military aircraft and vehicles, as well as provides consulting services with airlines and equipment manufacturers relating to fuel system safety requirements. In addition, this segment sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems; and troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, as well as engineering services; and management services to the Boot Hill Casino and The Stables Casino. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses. It also produces original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and television markets; and subscription video-on-demand services and in home entertainment formats, as well as operates ESPN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service providing multi-sports content. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games, books, magazines, and comic books; distributes branded merchandise directly through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; offers Website management and design; and develops and distributes online video content. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

