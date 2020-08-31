Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Coty Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Coty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas cut Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Coty has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Coty by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

