Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

ANF opened at $12.31 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $758.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

