$156.57 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to announce sales of $156.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.62 million. Perficient reported sales of $144.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $605.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.80 million to $609.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $655.84 million, with estimates ranging from $651.00 million to $664.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. National Securities raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 37.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 19.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

