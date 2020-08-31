Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) & Starbucks (OTCMKTS:SBUX) Critical Review

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Luckin Coffee and Starbucks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee 0 1 2 0 2.67 Starbucks 0 16 14 0 2.47

Luckin Coffee currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,740.00%. Starbucks has a consensus price target of $84.44, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Luckin Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than Starbucks.

Profitability

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Starbucks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A Starbucks 5.56% -22.26% 6.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Starbucks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Starbucks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Luckin Coffee has a beta of -1.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starbucks has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Starbucks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee $125.27 million 4.70 -$241.26 million N/A N/A Starbucks $26.51 billion 3.75 $3.60 billion $2.83 30.04

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee.

Summary

Starbucks beats Luckin Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. It offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Tazo, Seattle's Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, La Boulange, Ethos, Frappuccino, Starbucks Reserve, Princi, Starbucks Doubleshot, Starbucks Refreshers, and Starbucks VIA brand names. As of April 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 30,000 stores. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

