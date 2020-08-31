Financial Review: Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) & SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY)

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Rostelecom OJSC pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%.

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Rostelecom OJSC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A Rostelecom OJSC $5.23 billion N/A $229.04 million N/A N/A

Rostelecom OJSC has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SMARTONE TELECO/S and Rostelecom OJSC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Rostelecom OJSC 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rostelecom OJSC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Rostelecom OJSC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A Rostelecom OJSC 4.39% 7.57% 2.08%

Summary

Rostelecom OJSC beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMARTONE TELECO/S Company Profile

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

Rostelecom OJSC Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels. It operates the intercity network and the international telecommunications gateways of Russia, which carry voice and data traffic that originates in owned, and other national and international operators' networks to national and international operators for termination. The company also operates government programs, including e-Government, unified communication service, and others, as well as offers solutions in the fields of cloud computing, healthcare, education, security, and housing and utility services. In addition, it manufactures communication equipment; and provides repair and maintenance, engineering design, recreational, IT consulting, and data storage services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of pension fund and equipment leasing activities. It serves approximately 13 million broadband subscribers; and approximately 10.1 million pay-TV subscribers, including 5.3 million IPTV subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

