HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) versus PROVIDENT FINL/S (NASDAQ:FPLPY) Head-To-Head Contrast

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) and PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HL Acquisitions and PROVIDENT FINL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00 PROVIDENT FINL/S 0 2 2 0 2.50

HL Acquisitions currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Given HL Acquisitions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HL Acquisitions is more favorable than PROVIDENT FINL/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HL Acquisitions and PROVIDENT FINL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A PROVIDENT FINL/S $1.27 billion 0.63 $107.77 million $0.60 5.32

PROVIDENT FINL/S has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisitions.

Profitability

This table compares HL Acquisitions and PROVIDENT FINL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisitions N/A -311.73% -6.62% PROVIDENT FINL/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROVIDENT FINL/S has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

PROVIDENT FINL/S Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

