Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

