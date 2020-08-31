Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.54.

A number of research firms have commented on VII. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$4.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.31. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$9.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -1.50.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

