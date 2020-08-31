Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $2,035,546.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,515,127 shares in the company, valued at $37,024,041.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,608 shares of company stock worth $7,641,379 over the last three months. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 345.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tilray by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tilray by 58.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tilray by 69.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $33.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

