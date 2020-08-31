Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTEM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

MTEM opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.29. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after acquiring an additional 566,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 442,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 55.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 539,289 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 63.1% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 520,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

