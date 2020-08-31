Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $110.01 on Monday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $110.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $117,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,382,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $63,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,800 shares of company stock worth $6,188,976. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Palomar by 31.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Palomar by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Palomar by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

