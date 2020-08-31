Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.43.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.
NASDAQ PLMR opened at $110.01 on Monday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $110.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35.
In related news, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $117,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,382,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $63,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,800 shares of company stock worth $6,188,976. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Palomar by 31.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Palomar by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Palomar by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
