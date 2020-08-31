SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) & Intercorp Financial (OTCMKTS:IFS) Head-To-Head Contrast

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and Intercorp Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercorp Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Intercorp Financial has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 58.55%. Given Intercorp Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Profitability

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and Intercorp Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 21.55% 14.03% 1.03% Intercorp Financial 9.08% 16.85% 1.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and Intercorp Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.09 billion 0.86 $232.99 million N/A N/A Intercorp Financial $1.39 billion 2.01 $431.95 million $3.91 6.25

Intercorp Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Summary

Intercorp Financial beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

