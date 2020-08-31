Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $619.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.88. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.06.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.