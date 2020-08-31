Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALA. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 16.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 53.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

CALA opened at $3.89 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $274.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.