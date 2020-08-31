Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 176,112 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 502,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 10.6% during the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 270,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.