BidaskClub Downgrades Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Sell

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LMNX. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of LMNX opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. Luminex has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 115.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,721,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,066,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $9,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 704,902 shares of company stock valued at $26,240,959. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 2,893.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 783,265 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 836,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 637,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 500,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Luminex by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after acquiring an additional 360,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,121,000 after acquiring an additional 254,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

