Brokerages Expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will announce sales of $207.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.60 million. Cloudera posted sales of $196.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $838.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $835.00 million to $844.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $914.80 million, with estimates ranging from $861.30 million to $936.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,234 shares of company stock worth $1,734,162. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $12.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.95. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

