FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spark Networks SE Increased by B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spark Networks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Spark Networks from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

LOV opened at $5.11 on Monday. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 462.6% in the first quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 254,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.