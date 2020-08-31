Reviewing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and 89bio (NYSE:ETNB)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and 89bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0.03% 17.88% 4.72% 89bio N/A -129.97% -86.75%

48.8% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of 89bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of 89bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and 89bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.89 billion 0.62 -$998.00 million $2.31 4.16 89bio N/A N/A -$57.42 million ($24.49) -1.56

89bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. 89bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and 89bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 3 10 5 0 2.11 89bio 0 1 6 0 2.86

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus target price of $12.36, suggesting a potential upside of 28.72%. 89bio has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.41%. Given 89bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 89bio is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. This segment's products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. The company has collaboration arrangements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop BIO89-100 for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in San Francisco, California.

