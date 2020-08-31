Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Autodesk, Inc. Issued By Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Analysts at Griffin Securities reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Autodesk in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.35.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $247.39 on Monday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 10.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 20.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

