Brokers Offer Predictions for Heico Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Heico in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heico’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.16 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. Heico’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

NYSE HEI opened at $110.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.09. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heico by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,103,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after acquiring an additional 90,489 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Heico by 1,657.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after acquiring an additional 641,889 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heico by 15,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 417,779 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,642,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Heico during the 2nd quarter worth $33,669,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $2,018,699.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,512,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,113 shares of company stock worth $19,410,626. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

