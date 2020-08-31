Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Express in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 26.21%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPR. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Express has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Express by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 83,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Express by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Express by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

