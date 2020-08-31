American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for American Software in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for American Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley raised their price target on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $14.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $480.79 million, a P/E ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.41 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $465,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 14,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Software by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American Software by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of American Software by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

