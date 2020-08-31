Piper Sandler Comments on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLTR. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $94.73 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 32.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 22.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

