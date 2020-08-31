Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Extreme Networks (EXTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR):

8/29/2020 – Extreme Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/18/2020 – Extreme Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2020 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Extreme Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/7/2020 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2020 – Extreme Networks had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00.

8/5/2020 – Extreme Networks is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/18/2020 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2020 – Extreme Networks is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Extreme Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2020 – Extreme Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $540.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 122,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $501,831.00. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 746.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,669 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Extreme Networks by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 215,595 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

