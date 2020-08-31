Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC) recently:

8/29/2020 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

8/27/2020 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

8/20/2020 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

8/19/2020 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/19/2020 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

8/17/2020 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.50.

8/5/2020 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2020 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2020 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2020 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

MGIC opened at $15.47 on Monday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $757.10 million, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $103,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,512,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 461.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

