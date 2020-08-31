Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.46 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

CVGI opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $151.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.26. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 408.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.