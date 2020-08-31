FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issued By Barrington Research

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Friday, August 28th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

CMCO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $878.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.58. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

