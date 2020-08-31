Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) in the last few weeks:

8/20/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/12/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,052.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 512,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,108.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 11,713 shares of company stock worth $71,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,995.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 418,914 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,047,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 311,030 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 18,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 217,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 150,927 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

