Analysts Set Expectations for Express, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.25) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.89).

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 26.21%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPR. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Express in a report on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

NYSE EXPR opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Express by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,396 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Express by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Express by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Express by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 74,725 shares in the last quarter.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.