Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intevac (IVAC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) recently:

8/19/2020 – Intevac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/14/2020 – Intevac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Intevac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Intevac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/1/2020 – Intevac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Intevac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of IVAC opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. Intevac, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Intevac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intevac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Intevac by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

