Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%.

PDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,322,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,684,000 after buying an additional 534,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after buying an additional 110,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.