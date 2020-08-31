Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). NOW posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NOW in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOW by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after purchasing an additional 317,716 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 4.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,561,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 294,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,974,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 304,276 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 92.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 1,324,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

DNOW opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $821.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.83. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

