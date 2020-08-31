Brokerages Anticipate Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Scpharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scpharmaceuticals.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCPH shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Scpharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC now owns 3,831,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 578,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.48. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

