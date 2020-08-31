Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.62. Post reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

POST opened at $88.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.91. Post has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,361.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Post by 57.2% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,567,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,067,000 after buying an additional 570,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 348,886 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after purchasing an additional 343,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Post by 152.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 255,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

