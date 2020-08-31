GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.09). GALAPAGOS NV/S posted earnings per share of $8.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($2.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPG. TheStreet downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $130.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.24. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.