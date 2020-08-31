Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.50). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $31.68 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,898,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 304,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,963,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Post Holdings Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share
Post Holdings Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share
GALAPAGOS NV/S Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share
GALAPAGOS NV/S Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post -$0.18 EPS
Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post -$0.18 EPS
Brokerages Expect Evoke Pharma Inc to Announce -$0.10 EPS
Brokerages Expect Evoke Pharma Inc to Announce -$0.10 EPS
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2023 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2023 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report