Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.50). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $31.68 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,898,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 304,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,963,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

