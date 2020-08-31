Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,291.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $927,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,934 shares of company stock worth $4,570,956. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO opened at $12.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

